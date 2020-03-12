Mosaic upbeat on Brazil as fertilizer sales start strong

Mosaic's (MOS -15.5% ) Brazilian unit forecast fertilizer demand in the country to rise as much as 3% this year as local farmers rush to buy soil nutrients, Mosaic Fertilizantes commercial VP Floris Bielders tells Reuters.

Brazilian farmers have pre-sold ~20% of their next-season soybean crop, an unusually high amount so far in advance, Bielders says ,citing the strong dollar as the driver for the trend that is a boon for fertilizer suppliers.

Due in part to the global asset selloff caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the dollar has risen ~17% against the Brazilian real this year, meaning farmers get more reais per grain sold on export markets.

The company plans to raise Brazil's fertilizer production by 800K metric tons to 4.5M mt this year, mainly by resuming output at some halted local mines after new tailings dam regulations were enacted.