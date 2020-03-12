AerCap to lean on $6.6B in credit access - Bloomberg

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will draw down some or all of the $6.6B in credit to which it has access, Bloomberg reports.

That encompasses undrawn credit lines and term loan facilities as of Dec. 31.

The company's making that move in order to shore up its capital position amid pandemic-driven uncertainty, according to the report.

That makes it the latest among large companies including Boeing, Hilton and Wynn Resorts to fall back on large credit facilities as it looks to prevent potential shortfalls.

AerCap underwent a historic drop of 32.9% today.