Occidental, Devon, Hess seen most likely to lose investment grade - S&P

Slashed dividends and asset sales may not be enough to stave off credit rating downgrades, S&P Global warns, saying it is prepared to take rapid action as it examines the damage of the coronavirus and the Saudi-Russia oil price war.

"We are not going to be as patient as we were before," S&P says, referring to the trouble in energy markets five years ago.

According to Financial Times, Thomas Watters, a managing director at S&P Global, listed Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Hess (NYSE:HES) among companies that could lose their investment grade ratings of BBB and above, while cautioning that final decisions had not yet been made.

S&P is not "definitively saying that any of these credits are going to slip out of investment grade," Watters tells FT. "We are highlighting that currently these are some of the credits that relative to their peers have higher debt leverage, maybe weaker credit ratios or a weaker hedge book."

"As part of our analysis this time around, if issuers are planning to issue equity, which we deem to be unlikely, or sell assets, given the current environment going on, we will be a lot more skeptical and probably have less patience," Watters says.