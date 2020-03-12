Pentagon asks to reconsider JEDI decision

The Pentagon asks a federal court for 120 days to reconsider aspects of the JEDI cloud contract that was awarded to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last October.

One aspect involves how the Pentagon compared prices for Microsoft and lead JEDI rival Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The other concern relates to the online marketplaces Defense agencies can use to select cloud applications.

Amazon is suing the Defense Department over the contract, alleging that improper interference from President Trump altered the outcome.

A federal judge recently sided with Amazon on a motion to halt contract performance. The judge also noted that the Pentagon's price comparisons in the decision were a mistake.