Disney World to close for rest of March

Add Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to the list of Disney (NYSE:DIS) theme parks set to close temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Disney World and the company's resort in Paris will close at the end of business Sunday, and Disneyland in California will shut down starting Saturday morning; all three resorts will stay closed at least through the end of this month.

Disney's theme parks represent the company's largest business segment, with its U.S. and international parks amassing a combined $21.6B in revenues in the fiscal year that ended in September.

The Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures starting Saturday.