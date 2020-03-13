Amazon tells all employees to WFH (if they can)

"We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve," an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) spokesperson said in statement. "As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March."

Amazon previously said it will provide up to two weeks of pay to all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine, and addressed the needs of fulfillment centers and delivery by launching a $25M relief fund.