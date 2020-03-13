Telecoms look to minimize coronavirus disruption

Millions more Americans are expected to work from home as employers increasingly issue telecommute directives due to the coronavirus.

As a result, AT&T (NYSE:T) is waiving data overage fees for all home internet users who are not currently on unlimited data plans, while Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) said it would up the data speeds on the internet service it offers to low-income customers.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) similarly announced it would boost its capital guidance range from $17B-18B to $17.5B-18.5B in 2020 to accelerate its "transition to 5G and help support the economy during this period of disruption."