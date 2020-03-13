Mayday call from the airline industry

"Without a lifeline from governments we will have a sectoral financial crisis," according to the International Air Transport Association, which called for extending lines of credit to airlines, reducing infrastructure costs and cutting taxes.

IATA last week estimated that the crisis could wipe out some $113B of industry revenue, in a forecast that did not include the U.S. clampdown on European travel.

"There is a heightened concern there will be increased airline bankruptcies in 2020 given the fallout from the coronavirus," added Cowen analyst Helane Becker. "We expect some governments to step in to help some airlines, but ultimately we expect more airlines to fail this year than last year."

U.S. airports have told the White House they expected to lose at least $3.7B this year - an estimate made before the latest European restrictions.

Meanwhile, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes is taking a temporary salary cut of 20%, the latest airline executive to reduce or forgo base pay in an effort to rein in costs.

