Europe rallies, Asia pares big losses

Circuit breakers were triggered in many exchanges across Asia overnight following the worst day for Wall Street since 1987, though things settled down (somewhat) by the end of the session.

The Nikkei closed 6% lower (after falling 10% ), the KOSPI was off 3.4% (after hitting a low of 8.4% ) and Australia's ASX 200 reversed course to gain 4.4% (after sinking more than 8% ).