New interim medical chief at CytoDyn

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has appointed Jacob P. Lalezari, M.D. as Interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lalezari is currently leading company's preparations to initiate a COVID-19 clinical trial and will file a modified trial protocol on March 13.

Dr. Lalezari, currently CEO and Director of Quest Clinical Research in San Francisco, has served as a principal investigator for Phase I, II, and III clinical studies of new therapies for viral diseases including HIV/AIDS, CMV, HPV, HSV, Hepatitis B &C, Influenza, RSV and cancer.

Dr. Lalezari also serves as a leading clinician for CytoDyn’s HIV and mTNBC trials with leronlimab.