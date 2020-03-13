Lilly in the mix of coronavirus therapy developers

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has agreed to co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 with Canadian biotech AbCellera. The partnership will leverage the latter's rapid pandemic response platform with Lilly's know-how in rapid development, manufacturing and distribution.

Privately held AbCellera has identified over 500 unique fully human antibody sequences, the largest panel of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies reported. The next phase is to screen the antibodies for the ones most effective in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will equally share initial development costs after which Lilly will be responsible for further development, manufacturing, regulatory activities and distribution. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.