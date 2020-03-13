Board challenge at Big Lots

Activists Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors nominate nine members to the Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) board.

The investor group believes that Big Lots has the potential to be a best in class retailer, given that it operates in one of the most coveted segments of the retail industry, but believes the company has been hampered by a board that lacks relevant skill sets, has pursued a poor capital allocation strategy and rejected credible offers to monetize Big Lot's real estate assets. Looking ahead, the investors group believes that using the proceeds from monetizing real estate to undertake a sizable share repurchase of the company's outstanding stock could earn over $6 per share for shareholders and give Big Lots a debt-free balance sheet.

Macellum and Ancora own a combined stake in Big Lots of ~11.0%.