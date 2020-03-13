Wedbush sees China risk for Zumiez

Wedbush weighs in on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) following the retailer's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Jen Redding warns that its exposure to China is too high and sees higher risk for Zumiez from supply chain disruption than peers.

"Accompanying the retailer’s focus on growing international business, we see risk in 1Q20’s topline growth as well as margin. We model 1Q20 EPS at $0.05 vs our prior $0.08 comparing to guidance for $0.01 to $0.07. We model FY2020 EPS at $2.66 vs our prior $2.62 comparing to guidance for $2.70 to $2.80," update Redding.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Zumiez and price target of $20 vs. the average sell-side PT of $33.71.