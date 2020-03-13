Playa Hotels & Resorts pulls guidance

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) announces that it has withdrawn its previously announced 2020 outlook due to the impact on travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said,

CEO update: "The virus has spread to more jurisdictions and has impacted global travel to an extent not contemplated in our guidance. Although the slowdown in travel has been more acute in the business transient segment, the growing uncertainty is also weighing on leisure travel demand. We have maintained positive momentum for periods beyond May but given higher than normal cancellation rates, the rapidly-evolving nature of the situation, and thus our lack of visibility, we believe it is prudent to withdraw our prior guidance and not provide updated guidance at this time."

Playa says revenue has been negatively impacted by approximately $15M of cancellations to date.

Shares of Playa are down 60% YTD.

Source: Press Release