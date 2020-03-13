Chembio Diagnostics teams up to develop COVID-19 tests, shares up 8% premarket

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Q4 results:

Revenues: $6.9M (-0.3%).

Net loss: ($3.9M) (-21.9%); loss/share: ($0.23) (-15.0%); CF Ops: ($9.1M) (+22.9%).

The company announced a worldwide strategic partnership with LumiraDx to develop and commercialize COVID-19 tests on the DPP and LumiraDX platforms.

Chembio appointed Richard Eberly as CEO, effective March 16. He was formerly a Managing Director at Solid Rock Principled Capital.

Received $1.5M dollar UNICEF order for Multiplex Zika Systems.

The company completed acquisition of Orangelife to diversify and expand market penetration in Brazil and support Bio-Manguinhos.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

Previously: Chembio Diagnostics EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 12)