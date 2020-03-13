Century Casinos updates on coronavirus impact

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) says the coronavirus outbreak has not had a significant impact on its U.S. or Canadian markets to date.
The casino operator says the market in Poland has been weakening by ~10%.
"Our casinos have negligible meeting and convention business and few of our customers travel by air to visit us. This may temper the impact of COVID-19 on our business, but this situation continues to evolve and could adversely impact us until the virus runs its course."
Shares of Century Casinos are down 44% over the last five trading days.
