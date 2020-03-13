Tilly's holds off on full-year outlook

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) provides partial guidance alongside its Q4 earnings report.

The retailer says FQ1 comparable store net sales increased by a low single-digit percentage through March 10 with comparable store net sales in stores slightly negative and e-commerce net sales up high single-digits on a percentage basis.

"Given the unpredictability of the effects of the coronavirus on, among other things, consumer behavior, store traffic, production capabilities, timing of deliveries, our people, economic activity and the market generally in the coming weeks and months, the company is unable to provide specific earnings guidance at this time."

