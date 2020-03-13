PBOC adds $79B to banks in Covid-19-weakened economy

The People's Bank of China reduced the amount of cash that the country's banks are required to set aside as reserves, injecting liquidity into the world's second-largest economy at a time when global policy makers are scrambling to mitigate the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese yuan rises 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

The action follows other global central banks in easing monetary policy and striving to inject ample amounts of cash in the economy. Yesterday, the ECB unveiled a package that's intended to provide additional liquidity in the euro area financial system and Bloomberg reported that it also plans to reduce capital ratios at banks.

China's central bank offered discounts to banks' reserve ratios by a half or 1 percentage point from the original level, according to the PBOC's website.

Joint-stock banks will get an additional 1 percentage point cut. Together, the cuts release 550B yuan ($79B) of liquidity, the statement said.

The move, called a reserve-ratio cut, is a quick way to free up cheap funds in an effort to offset China's slowing economic growth in recent years.

