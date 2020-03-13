Goldman sees 143% upside in Amarin in premarket analyst action

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (192% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) resumed with Overweight rating and $15 (466% upside) at Canto Fitzgerald.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) upgraded to Buy with a $28 (143% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 8% premarket.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) upgraded to Outperform with a $4 (184% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Upgraded to Overweight with a $5 price target at Cantor.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) upgraded to Buy with an $83 (22% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) upgraded to Outperform with a $70 (58% upside) pricer target at Evercore ISI.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) upgraded to Outperform with a $5 (211% upside) price target at Baird.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 (16% downside risk) price target at Piper Sandler. Downgraded to Sector Perform with a $7 price target at RBC. Shares down 19% premarket.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley and Market Perform with a $4 (flat) price target at SVB Leerink.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research and Neutral at Guggenheim.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG.