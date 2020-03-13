Gran Tierra Energy to cut capex by two-thirds

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) says it will cut 2020 capital spending to $60M-$80M from a previously planned $200M-$220M, a two-thirds reduction at the midpoint, and shut-in 1K-1.5K bbl/day of higher cost production to focus on core, low cost, higher netback production.

Gran Tierra says the Acordionero field remains the main focus of its 2020 development activity.

The company says it is benefiting from the recent depreciation of the Colombian peso, which declined 15% vs. the U.S. dollar from its original budget estimate, and the Canadian dollar.