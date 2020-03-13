Kohl's +7% after posting business update

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) says it won't host an online Investor Day event next week as planned.

In a short business update, Kohl's says it recently experienced a softening in customer demand particularly in those areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but has seen no impact in digital demand. Kohl's says it's maintaining a strong focus on expense management and cost control, while leveraging the strength of its balance sheet.

Shares of Kohl's are up 7.39% premarket to $24.71.

SEC Form 8-K