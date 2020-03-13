Gilead up 6% premarket on encouraging action of remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) perks up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of reports that its experimental antiviral remdesivir has helped critically ill COVID-19 patients recover.

14 Americans with an average age of 75 who contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were treated with the drug at hospitals in Japan.

After two weeks, all survived and more than half recovered. Five Americans remain critically ill. A total of 17 patients received daily intravenous treatment for 10 days.

The ship was placed under two-week quarantine on February 5 after docking in Yokohama. More than 700 passengers and crew tested positive. Eight died.

Remdesivir (GS-5734), a nucleotide prodrug that blocks a key enzyme needed for viral replication, is also being developed for Ebola virus infection.