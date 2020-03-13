Colony Capital finalizes leadership transition

Marc Ganzi will become CEO of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), effective July 1, 2020, succeeding Tom Barrack, Jr., and finalizing the leadership transition originally announced in July 2019.

Barrack will continue as executive chairman.

Ganzi will focus on the company's pivot to digital real estate and infrastructure and simplifying the business.

As part of the leadership transition, Jacky Wu will become CFO and treasurer, effective July 1. Wu, who will join Colony Capital on March 23, as executive vice president of finance, will succeed Mark Hedstrom, who will continue serving in his roles as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Wu previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Driven Brands, an automotive aftermarket platform.

The company also filed its proxy statement and nominated 11 candidates for its board; it's also hired Spencer Stuart executive search firm to help search for an additional independent director candidate who has digital real estate and infrastructure experience.

Blackwells Capital, which owns an ~2% stake in Colony and has been urging Colony to oust Barrack and also opposes Ganzi as CEO, says it will nominate five candidates for Colony's board.