Coronavirus activity roundup - healthcare

The following healthcare companies have announced recent actions related to COVID-19:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK): Subsidiary BioReference Laboratories is now accepting samples for COVID-19. It is also offering a public drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle, NY, with additional satellite sites to be set up next week enabling the processing of up to 5,000 tests/day. Shares up 53% premarket.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX): Announced that four independent laboratories have validated laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) using the ARIES System. It plans to file for an Emergency Use Authorization for ARIES SARS-CoV-2 next month.

FDA: On board with the New York State Department of Health authorizing certain in-state labs to begin patient testing after validation and notifying authorities.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA): Initiated a program to discover direct-acting antiviral drug candidates.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF): Will collaborate with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia to explore the potential effect of piclidenoson on coronaviruses. Shares up 25% premarket.

I-Mab BioPharma (NASDAQ:IMAB): Initiated development of TJM2, a neutralizing antibody against human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm in severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC): Will provide Giapreza (angiotensin II) in Italy for compassionate use in patients with septic shock associated with COVID-19. Shares up 36% premarket.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN): Announced $598K in funding from BARDA to support accelerated development of its QIAstat-Dx test kit for identifying the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2.