Cruise line stocks bounce off their lows

Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman says there is no easy workaround for the cruise line industry with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We believe that cruise cancellations have and will continue to skyrocket and that occupancy levels will be exceedingly low until a vaccine is made available to the public, which is not expected to happen for at least a year. Bookings (a better proxy for cash flow) are likely to be down dramatically for the foreseeable future, with a meaningful recovery unlikely to happen until there is at least a line of sight on a vaccine," notes Hardiman.

Hardiman set a new price targets on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) of $29, while the PT on Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is dropped to $63 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings see a PT cut to $26.