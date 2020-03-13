Global miners bounce as Citi sees earnings upgrade potential

Diversified global miners lead the rebound in European bourses, with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +12.3% , BHP +13.3% , Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) +10.7% , Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) +13.1% in London trade.

Citi analysts say the big 4 U.K.-listed miners have 14% upside to mark-to-market EBITDA vs. consensus estimates for 2020 and a 32% mark-to-market upside vs. Citi cash flow estimates if spot prices hold.

Mining stocks also are clear "China plays" in the global equity market, Citi says, as the country has shown significant progress in getting the coronavirus under control and activity levels have been ramping up over the last four weeks.

Base metals gain in London: copper +1.9% , aluminum +2.7% , nickel +7% , zinc +4.6% ; iron ore +2% in Singapore.

ETFs: JJCTF, DBB, PICK, CPER, JJN, JJC, JJM, JJT, RJZ, JJUB, UBM, JJU