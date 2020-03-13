Capitalist Woodstock not happening this year

"Large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," says Warren Buffett. "We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic."

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting attendance will thus be limited to Buffett, Charlie Munger, and a handful of Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes. It's possible a small number of journalists will be present to ask some questions.

The meeting is set for May 2.