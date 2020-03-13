Argus sees big upside on Wayfair

Argus lowers its price target on Buy-rated Wayfair (NYSE:W) to $60 from $96, but sees a favorable entry point for new investors after the sharp sell-off.

"Our model calls for double-digit revenue growth for much of the coming decade, with 20% compound annual growth over the next two years as growth in Europe and Canada is partially offset by slower growth in the U.S.," notes the firm.

"While the coronavirus may hurt near-term operations at Wayfair, we believe that the company is better positioned to cope with the pandemic than legacy brick & mortar furniture and housewares retailers."