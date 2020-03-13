QEP Resources to cut combined 2020-21 capex, suspend dividend

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) says it will reduce planned 2020 and 2021 combined capital spending by more than $300M, or nearly 30%, and suspend its quarterly dividend.

QEP says it will suspend completion operations in the Permian Basin from early May through at least the beginning of Q4 and release intermediate drilling rig operating in the Permian at the conclusion of its current operation this month.

The Williston Basin refracturing program will be suspended for the rest of 2020 upon completion of current projects.

The company expects to generate ~$75M of free cash flow in 2020 at $35/bbl WTI, which excludes the $37.5M tax refund expected in 2020.