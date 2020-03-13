Achieve Life Sciences +11% Q4 results

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Q4 results: Revenues: $0; Net loss: ($3.2M) (+11.1%); loss/share: ($0.30) (+45.5%).
The company completed meeting with the FDA to finalize the Phase 3 cytisinicline clinical development program.
ACHV also presented new findings from Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial evaluating cytisinicline in U.S. smokers at SRNT Annual Conference in March.
Established agreement with the FreeMind Group to assist in securing non-dilutive funding to evaluate cytisinicline in vapers and e-cigarette users.
Shares are up 11% premarket.
Previously: Achieve Life Sciences EPS beats by $0.02 (March 13)