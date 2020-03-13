U.S. auto set to zoom higher

U.S. automaker stocks are set to follow the rest of the market higher on the open after indications of progress last night on a Congressional stimulus package tamped down the negative vibe.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is up 6.33% premarket, while Ford (NYSE:F) is 7.48% higher . Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back over $600 with a 7.84% jump in the early session.

While March and April U.S. auto sales are forecast to suffer from the economic slowdown, most analysts think it's too early to call what the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be on Q3 and Q4 demand.