Comeback for Slack as earnings call notes "massive outpouring" of interest

Down more than 20% yesterday evening after issuing soft full-year revenue guidance, Slack (NYSE:WORK) at the moment has returned all the way to unchanged on the session.

"We don't have a clear idea of the net impact of the macro environment on our business, which is another way of saying that there's more uncertainty than normal in our forecasting," said CEO Stewart Butterfield in his prepared remarks for the earnings call.

Full transcript here

Moving on to the Q&A, Butterfield spoke of a "massive outpouring" of interest from both new clients and existing customers who are accelerating plans in the wake of the coronavirus.

"Top of the funnel," and "new team creation," are spiking dramatically, he says, noting a strong correlation with the countries that are in the headlines.

He later notes last week closing a deal with one of the globe's largest asset managers. Just before the signing, Butterfield says the CTO of the asset manager emailed him and said this was the last purchase order he was signing before closing the doors and sending employees to work from home.

Butterfield: "The good news there is that Slack is considered important enough of investment that people are still making it."