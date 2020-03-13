Schwab February core net new assets rise 17% in February

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) brought in $24.4B of core net new assets from new and existing clients in February, up 17% from January and up 33% from February 2019.

Excluding mutual fund clearing, net new assets were $24.0B for the month.

New brokerage accounts of 159K during the month fell 5% M/M.

Total client assets at the end of February of $3.86T fell 5% from January and rose 9% from a year ago.

New accounts and new-to-retail households continue to be quite strong, with February activity up 38% and 43%, respectively over 2019 levels, said Schwab CFO Peter Crawford in commentary.

He also notes "a significant increase in client cash allocations recently — during the first eight business days of March, their sweep balances increased $10.5B, following an increase of $4.9B in late February."