ARC Resources cuts 2020 capex by 40%, slashes dividend

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) says it has reduced its 2020 capital budget to no more than $300M from its earlier plan to spend $500M and will cut its monthly dividend to $0.02/share from $0.05/share.

After payment of the March dividend, ARC will change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share compared to its previous $0.05 monthly dividend.

Most of the deferred spending relates to drilling and completions activities in the greater Dawson and Ante Creek areas.

ARC trims 2020 production guidance to 150K-155K boe/day from its previous outlook for 155K-160K boe/day, and expects the deferred drilling and completions activities to have a larger impact on 2021 production levels.

Tudor Pickering upgrades shares to Buy from Hold following the report, seeing an average free cash flow yield of 15% in 2020-21.