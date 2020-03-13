Apple Hospitality withdraws guidance as cancellations rise

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) withdraws its 2020 outlook as the spread of Covid-19 leads companies to cut back on business travel and cancellations increase.

“With growing concerns related to COVID-19, we have seen a meaningful rise in cancellations and a reduced pace of new reservations, and at this time, we believe we are unlikely to achieve our full year 2020 outlook,” said President and CEO Justin Knight.

"Given the size and geographic diversification of our portfolio of rooms-focused hotels, our strong balance sheet, and our prudent capital allocation strategy, we believe we are well positioned to navigate this challenge and enhance long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.