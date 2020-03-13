Needham hits Zuora sidelines after earnings

Needham downgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from Buy to Hold and removes its $16 target after yesterday's earnings report, which included the announced departure of CFO Tyler Sloat, effective April 5. Sloat is leaving to accept a role at another company.

Analyst Scott Berg says Zuora needs to work through "sales execution, upsell, churn, and now an unexpected CFO transition."

Berg: "Zuora has too many moving parts over the next couple quarters to suggest a sustained turnaround in stock performance is near."