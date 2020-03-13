BofA Global Research cautious on trucking

BofA Global Research says its recent trucker shipper survey of demand fell to the lowest level in the survey's history. The firm also notes that the Port of Los Angeles expects March vessel calls to fall more than 30% after a 23% decline in February.

"Given the rapid reversal the past few weeks, an accelerating recessionary environment building in the US (led by quarantines and business shut downs), our thesis for a sharp 2H rebound is delayed. As such, we take a pause with some of our Truck ratings and POs, as truckers typically feel economic pullbacks first within transports, and transports are a leading economic indicator," writes the BofA analyst team.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is dropped to a Neutral rating from Buy. "Our Neutral supported by a valuation that is at low-end of where peers historically trade," updates BofA.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is lowered to a Neutral rating from Buy.

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) is kept at Underperform. "The company remains exposed to structural pressures of app-based providers, such as Uber Freight, Amazon, and Convoy," warns BofA.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is kept at Neutral.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) are kept at Buy.