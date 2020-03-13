White House, Congress are close on coronavirus bill, Mnuchin says - CNBC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the Trump Administration and Congress are close to a stimulus deal and the White House will do whatever it takes to bolster the economy.

While Mnuchin didn't give any specifics, he mentioned previous statements by President Trump, who favors a payroll tax holiday that could last until the end of the year.

"I can assure you the president is determined," Mnuchin said. "We will do whatever we need."