Lexicon Pharma up 11% premarket on positive Xermelo data

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) perks up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of data from a retrospective pre- and post-design chart review of 200 metastatic neuroendocrine tumor patients on standard background therapies who received Xermelo (telotristat ethyl) for an average of 12 months.

Most patients showed no tumor progression at months 6, 12 and 18 following the initiation of Xermelo. Median time to tumor progression was 39.8 months. Median progression-free survival was 23.7 months.

In a subset of 22 patients with biomarker data, mean serotonin levels decreased significantly post-Xermelo treatment in addition to experiencing improved symptoms, body weight and performance status.

The FDA approved Xermelo in February 2017 for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors.