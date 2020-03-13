Expedia the latest travel company to pull guidance

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announces that it's withdrawing its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the growing impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the uncertainty around travel trends.

The company says it now expects the negative impact in the first quarter related to COVID-19 to be in excess of the $30M to $40M range provided at that time.

"It remains difficult to predict how long this pandemic will persist, and given the lack of visibility on our trends we've decided to withdraw our 2020 guidance," say Chairman Barry Diller and Vice Chairman Peter Kern.

Expedia's guidance pull is just the latest of a wave in the travel industry.

EXPE +7.61% premarket to $69.99.

Source: Press Release