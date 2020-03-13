Seeking Alpha
On the Move

OXY, NRZ among premarket gainers

|About: OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)|By: , SA News Editor

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +45% as subsidiary BioReference Laboratories is now accepting samples for COVID-19. 

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) +43%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +33% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +36% will provide Giapreza (angiotensin II) in Italy for compassionate use in patients with septic shock associated with COVID-19.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +23% on teaming up to develop COVID-19 tests.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +23% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +22%.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +22%.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +22%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) +21% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +21% on share repurchase.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +24% on partnering with Samsung.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +20% on collaboration with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia to explore the potential effect of piclidenoson on coronaviruses.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) +18%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +19% on cutting Brazil gasoline prices nearly 10%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +19%.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +18%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) +19%.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) +18%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) +18%.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +18%.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +17% on Q4 results.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) +17%.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) +16% on Q4 results.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) +16%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) +16% on adopting stockholder rights plan.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) +16%.