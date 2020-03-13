OXY, NRZ among premarket gainers

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +45% as subsidiary BioReference Laboratories is now accepting samples for COVID-19.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) +43% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +33% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +36% will provide Giapreza (angiotensin II) in Italy for compassionate use in patients with septic shock associated with COVID-19.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +23% on teaming up to develop COVID-19 tests.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +23% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +22% .

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +22% .

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +22% .

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) +21% as cruise line stocks bounce off their lows.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +21% on share repurchase.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +24% on partnering with Samsung.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +20% on collaboration with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia to explore the potential effect of piclidenoson on coronaviruses.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) +18%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +19% on cutting Brazil gasoline prices nearly 10%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +19% .

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +18% .

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) +19% .

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) +18% .

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) +18% .

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +18% .

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +17% on Q4 results.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) +17% .

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) +16% on Q4 results.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) +16% .

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) +16% on adopting stockholder rights plan.