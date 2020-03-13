JinkoSolar on the rise after Q4 results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +5.4% pre-market after reporting Q4 earnings per ADS of $1.40 on revenues of $1.37B vs. last week's guidance of $1.35B-$1.38B.

JinkoSolar says Q4 solar module shipments totaled 4.54 GW, in line with guidance of 4.5-4.6 GW.

At year-end 2019, the company's in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell, and solar module production capacity were 11.5 GW, 10.6 GW (9.8 GW for PERC cells and 800 MW for N type cells) and 16 GW, respectively.

For Q1, JinkoSolar forecasts revenues of $1B-$1.08B on total solar module shipments of 3.4-3.7 GW, with gross margin expected at 19%-21%.

The company predicts no material adverse impact on operations from the coronavirus and reiterates full-year shipment guidance and capacity expansion plans, and estimates total solar module shipments of 18-20 GW.