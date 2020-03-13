E*Trade February DARTs, net new accounts climb

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) jumps 10% in premarket trading after its February daily average revenue trades reached a record 587K in February and continue to rise in March.

From March 1 to March 11 DARTs are ~748K.

During February, DARTs peaked to a 961K single-day record on Feb. 28.

Net new retail accounts of 43K surged 70% M/M and rose 31% Y/Y.

Net new retail assets of $4.7B rose 81% M/M and 147% Y/Y.

Total customer assets of $652.4B felll 6% M/M and rose 12% Y/Y.

Brokerage sweep deposits of $31.6B increased 1% M/M, fell 18% Y/Y.

Total customer cash and deposits of $76.0B rose 5% M/M and 24% Y/Y.