Air Products' Technology selected for first onshore LNG project in Mozambique

Air Products (APD +5.8% ) signs an agreement to provide two of its proprietary coil wound main cryogenic heat exchangers ("MCHE") for the Mozambique LNG Project.

The MCHEs will operate at the site as part of two separate LNG production trains designed to produce ~13M tonnes per year liquified natural gas in total from the Golfinho/Atum natural gas fields in Mozambique.

The company is also involved with the Coral South floating LNG project, the first offshore FLNG project in Mozambique, expected to begin production in 2022.