New Residential up 15% after call

The stock in free-fall (along with everything else, particularly the mREITs), New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) management this morning held a market update call.

To no one's surprise, management indicated its portfolio of MSRs is taking a hit thanks to the plunge in interest rates. For the moment, they're seeing book value down 2-3%. Management notes only about 25% of mortgages will have payments lowered by more than $100 based on where rates have so far fallen.

The company's origination business is generating about $125M-$150M in quarterly revenues - double the level of Q4.

As for buybacks, the plan is to execute on that, but no guarantee as to when that might happen.

