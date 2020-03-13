WWE pulls guidance as it weighs potential material impact of virus

Amid a sports/entertainment world that is rapidly recalibrating amid the coronavirus crisis, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has withdrawn guidance as it weighs what may be a material impact.

"The company is currently unable to quantify the potential financial impact of COVID-19, but the financial impact to the company may be material," WWE says.

"Accordingly, the company is withdrawing its previously announced first quarter and full year 2020 guidance due to the increased uncertainty of the financial impact of COVID-19 to the company."

It might be directed to cancel, postpone or relocate events, WWE says.

"WWE has substantial financial resources, both available cash and debt capacity, which currently total more than $0.5 billion, to manage the challenges ahead," the company says.

The company had guided to 2020 adjusted OIBDA of $250M-$300M and contractual revenue growth of about $185M. For Q1, it had forecast OIBDA of $60M-$65M (a fivefold year-over-year increase).