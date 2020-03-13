Wedbush sees Pentagon splitting JEDI contract

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks Amazon (AMZN +3.8% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +5% ) could end up sharing the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract.

Yesterday, news broke that the Defense Department asked a federal court for 120 days to reconsider aspects of the award process.

Ives says that "the writing is on the wall that the Pentagon needs to likely break up this contract in order to move it along."

The analyst notes how "critical" JEDI is to the Pentagon "and longer-term strategic global military operations/infrastructure."