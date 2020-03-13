Pfizer and EMD Serono bail on study of avelumab in head and neck cancer

Based on an assessment from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) that a positive outcome is unlikely, Pfizer (PFE +4.1% ) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAY) EMD Serono have decided to terminate the Phase 3 JAVELIN study evaluating the combination of Bavencio (avelumab) and standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy (CRT) versus CRT alone in previously untreated patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The DMC believed that that the trial was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant effect on progression-free survival based on a preplanned interim analysis.

The anti-PD-L1 antibody is currently approved in the U.S. for kidney cancer, urothelial carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma.