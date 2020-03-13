Stocks bounce in early action

Stocks rebound on this Friday the 13th, a day after the worst losses since 1987, though averages have trimmed some of their initial gains; S&P +3.9% , Nasdaq +3.7% , Dow +2.9% .

D.C. lawmakers reportedly are nearing a COVID-19 relief package, and Pres. Trump says coronavirus testing in the U.S. will soon happen on a large scale.

Central banks from China, Japan, Australia and Norway stepped up efforts to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus.

The situation in China continues to improve, and Apple ( +3.3% ) gives investors a vote of confidence by opening all its stores in the country.

European bourses surge higher, with France's CAC +7% , U.K.'s FTSE +6.5% and Germany's DAX +5.3% ; Asian markets followed yesterday's big U.S. losses, with Japan's Nikkei -6% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows gains ranging from +6.2% in financials to +3.7% for health care, but 10 of the 11 sectors are down more than 10% for the week.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, pushing yields higher across the curve with the two-year up 2 bps to 0.52% and the 10-year up 8 bps to 0.93%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.8% to 98.22.