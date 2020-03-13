Citi Trends jets higher after earnings

Citi Trends (CTRN +34.8% ) soars after topping the consensus profit estimate with its Q4 report and authorizing an incremental $30M share buyback plan.

CEO update: "We are entering the spring season with current merchandise at lower inventory levels than in recent years, which will enable us to deliver a higher level of fresh fashion and drive our sales in the first half of the year. I am confident we are well positioned to achieve our three year objectives, including a net sales CAGR of approximately 8.5% reaching $1.0 billion in sales and delivering an EPS CAGR of 20-25%."

Even with today's pop, shares of CTRN are 35% below their 52-week high.